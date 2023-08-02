Solid Power: Hedge Funds Decrease Holdings as Company Reports In-Line Earnings

SG Americas Securities LLC has decreased its holdings in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) by 36.1% during the first quarter. The firm now owns 191,806 shares of the company’s stock, worth $577,000, after selling 108,551 shares.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of Solid Power. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power worth $36,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power valued at $75,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Solid Power by 173.3%, now owning 20,500 shares valued at $52,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power worth $229,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Solid Power by 200.0%, now owning 45,000 shares valued at $135,000.

According to analysts, Solid Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70. The company’s stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday, with a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $508.59 million and a beta of 1.61.

Solid Power reported earnings of ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, in line with the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 137.24%. It generated $3.79 million in revenue during the quarter.

Solid Power, Inc. develops solid-state battery technologies for electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells various types of EV cells.