SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Viasat, Inc.

SG Americas Securities LLC has increased its position in Viasat, Inc. by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, according to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor now owns 11,933 shares of Viasat’s stock, up 5,314 shares from the previous quarter, with a value of $404,000 as of its most recent filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Viasat, including Captrust Financial Advisors, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, UBS Group AG, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina, and Arizona State Retirement System. Hedge funds and other institutional investors now own 88.91% of Viasat’s stock.

Viasat has received various ratings from equities research analysts. StockNews.com upgraded the company’s shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. The Street lowered the company’s rating from “c-” to “d+”. Barclays maintained an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating, while Bank of America raised their price target.

Shares of Viasat opened at $28.62 on Friday, with a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20, and a beta of 1.18. Viasat also has a fifty-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred-day simple moving average of $36.20.

Viasat reported earnings of $15.56 per share for the last quarter, surpassing the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $666.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.47 million. For the current year, equities analysts expect Viasat to post earnings per share of 1.11.

Insider Craig Andrew Miller recently sold 735 shares of Viasat’s stock at an average price of $45.00, totaling $33,075.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,479 shares in the last three months, representing 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Viasat is a global provider of broadband and communications products and services. The company offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, in-flight entertainment and aviation software services, mobile broadband services, and energy services.