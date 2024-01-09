GIGABYTE Unveils Exciting New AIOs and DDR5 Products at CES 2024

GIGABYTE, the renowned technology company, made a splash at CES 2024 with their latest lineup of innovative products. From eye-catching AIOs to cutting-edge DDR5 RAM, GIGABYTE showcased their commitment to providing high-quality components for PC enthusiasts.

One of the highlights of their display was the introduction of the AORUS RGB memory, a set of black RAM modules aimed at users who want a complete GIGABYTE-themed build. With a capacity of 64 GB and a speed of 6000 MHz, these memory modules offer impressive performance. However, some users might find the 40-40-40-76 2T timings a bit loose for their liking. Compatible with both AMD EXPO and Intel XMP, GIGABYTE ensures that these modules can seamlessly integrate with any CPU choice.

In addition to the DDR5 RAM, GIGABYTE also unveiled their new AORUS Waterforce AIOs, including the AORUS Waterforce II 360 ICE. This AIO cooler, available in both white and black, boasts support for Intel 1700, 1200, and 115x sockets, as well as AM4 and AM5. The standout feature of this model is the inclusion of the EZ-Chain Mag 120mm fans, which allow for easy daisy-chaining, simplifying wire management. The adjustable 330° head unit cover ensures optimal readability, regardless of the chassis orientation.

Not stopping there, GIGABYTE also presented the AORUS Waterforce X II 360 ICE, which shares the same specifications as its predecessor but adds a unique feature. This cooler comes with an adjustable circular full-color LCD, known as LCD Edge View, which supports video playback and custom text. The additional visual element sets it apart from other AIOs on the market.

While pricing details for these new products have not been released yet, GIGABYTE has promised that they will soon be available for testing. This will allow users to get an in-depth look at the performance and capabilities of these exciting additions to GIGABYTE’s lineup.

With their latest offerings, GIGABYTE continues to demonstrate why they are a trusted name among PC enthusiasts. Whether you’re looking for top-notch DDR5 RAM or a high-performance AIO cooler, GIGABYTE has you covered.

