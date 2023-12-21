Authorities Investigate Potential Threats to Northeast Ohio Schools

Authorities in Northeast Ohio are investigating potential threats sent via email to several school districts in the area. The emails claim to be from a Russian terror group and threaten to detonate explosives in schools due to the U.S.’s support of Ukraine. While the threats have been deemed “not credible” by the districts, law enforcement agencies and school officials are taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff.

In response to the threats, various school districts have implemented security measures and coordinated with local and federal law enforcement. Akron Public Schools has notified all staff and parents about the threats and is working closely with the FBI and Akron police to investigate the situation further. North Olmsted City Schools will be open as scheduled, but with heightened security and additional police presence to ensure the safety of everyone on school properties. Twinsburg City Schools have conducted thorough searches of their buildings and found no suspicious items.

Parma City Schools, Avon Lake City Schools, and other districts have also addressed the threatening emails. They have reassured parents and guardians that the threats are likely hoaxes based on similar messages received by schools nationwide. However, they are still taking the threats seriously and have conducted security inspections of their facilities. School resource officers and local police will maintain a heightened presence as a precautionary measure.

The Ohio Homeland Security (OHS)/Terrorism Analysis Unit (TAU), along with the Statewide Terrorism Analysis & Crisis Center (STACC), have assessed the emails as potential swatting or hoax attempts. The FBI has emphasized the seriousness of such hoax threats, as they put innocent lives at risk. Law enforcement agencies will continue to collaborate and gather information to ensure the safety of all schools in the area.

While these threats have caused concern among students, staff, and community members, counselors are available to provide support to anyone who may need assistance during this time. Authorities are urging everyone to remain vigilant and report any unusual or suspicious activity to the designated hotline. As investigations continue, updates will be provided to keep the community informed.