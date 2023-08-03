Cryptocurrency Exchange Patricia Receives Investment from Seun Dania, CEO of TradeFada

Cryptocurrency exchange Patricia has recently secured an investment from Seun Dania, the CEO of TradeFada. Dania, known for his investments in various sectors such as crypto exchanges, fintech, agriculture, and renewable energy, sees these investments as part of a long-term strategy to support African businesses and prevent them from falling into foreign hands.

Dania’s decision to invest in Patricia highlights his confidence in the exchange’s potential, despite the challenges it currently faces. He praised Patricia’s resilience and passion and believes that the business will recover, restoring faith in both Nigerian startups and the crypto industry.

The investment from Dania will bring significant changes to Patricia. These changes include a revamp of its IT infrastructure, improved security measures, and enhancements in corporate governance structure. The goal is to prevent future security breaches and ensure the protection of customers’ funds. As a shareholder, Dania’s priority is to restore customer access to their funds and make the company whole again.

Dania and other investors share the objective of safeguarding the Nigerian crypto industry and preventing scandals like the FTX incident from occurring in Africa. The team is fully committed to making customers whole, and Dania believes that this can be achieved within the next two to three months.

It is important to note that Dania’s investment in Patricia is a personal one and is not associated with TradeFada. There are currently no plans for a partnership between the two crypto companies.

The investment from Seun Dania reaffirms the potential of cryptocurrency exchanges in Africa and the importance of support from experienced entrepreneurs like him. It will be interesting to see how the improvements brought about by this investment contribute to the growth and development of Patricia in the coming years.