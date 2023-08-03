SES S.A.: Delivering Exceptional Video Content and Seamless Connectivity Worldwide

SES S.A. is a leading global provider of top-quality video content and seamless connectivity solutions. With its unparalleled multi-orbit satellite constellation, SES S.A. offers worldwide coverage and exceptional performance. One of its notable systems, the Medium Earth Orbit O3b, provides low-latency connections, ensuring swift and efficient communication.

Utilizing an intelligent cloud-enabled network, SES S.A. delivers high-quality connectivity solutions on land, at sea, and in the air. With a strong reputation, the company is a trusted partner for telecommunications firms, mobile network operators, governments, cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators, and content owners.

The video network provided by SES S.A. consists of an impressive array of over 8,000 channels, reaching an astonishing 369 million households globally. SES S.A. goes beyond providing channels to offer managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. This comprehensive approach ensures that users worldwide have a seamless and comprehensive media experience.

SES S.A. is committed to delivering incredible experiences to individuals around the world. With its top-quality video content and reliable connectivity solutions, the company strives to connect people and bring them closer together through immersive and engaging media experiences.

With its vast capabilities and network, SES S.A. continues to drive innovation and shape the future of content connectivity. As the demand for high-quality video content and seamless connectivity grows, SES S.A. remains at the forefront, providing exceptional solutions to meet the evolving needs of its diverse range of clients.