Satellite Firm SES Announces Share Buyback Plans After Strong Q2 Results

Satellite company SES has revealed its intention to repurchase shares following a better-than-expected second-quarter performance. The company reported adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) of €265 million ($289 million) for the quarter, surpassing analysts’ estimates. Although slightly lower than the previous year, this strong result demonstrates the company’s resilience amid challenging market conditions.

SES also exceeded revenue expectations, with quarterly revenue reaching €497 million. This growth was primarily driven by a 13.1% increase in the company’s mobile communications sector.

SES is set to receive a $3 billion pretax payment in the fourth quarter after successfully relocating U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) C-Band spectrum from TV and radio broadcasters to 5G mobile services. This achievement, accomplished ahead of schedule, highlights SES’s expertise in managing complex operations.

Ruy Pinto, the company’s acting CEO, mentioned that SES is considering distributing some of the proceeds to shareholders. Furthermore, SES is exploring ways to utilize the funds for future growth initiatives. To this end, SES intends to repurchase up to 30 million of its own shares, amounting to €150 million, by the close of June 2024.

This share buyback program follows SES’s decision to cease merger talks with U.S. rival Intelsat earlier in June. By opting for a share buyback strategy, SES aims to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

Despite ongoing market uncertainties, SES remains confident in meeting its financial targets for 2023. The company’s networks division will continue to provide satellite connectivity services to governments, telecom firms, and cruise lines. SES has built a strong reputation for its reliable and innovative solutions, ensuring its continued success in the satellite communications industry.