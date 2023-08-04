SES Expects Additional Cash Inflow and Reports Revenue Increase

SES has recently announced that it is expecting to receive additional cash inflow, in addition to the $3 billion it anticipates from the FCC’s C-band compensation scheme. The company’s CFO, Sandeep Jalan, advised analysts to “stay tuned” for further updates regarding the additional cash.

During a briefing with analysts, Acting CEO Ruy Pinto and CFO Sandeep Jalan reported a nearly 10% increase in overall revenues for the first half of the year. The company is optimistic about generating more revenue, surpassing the $3 billion mark, and receiving approximately $500 million in cost reimbursements for equipment refitting for its North American clients.

This positive news has had a significant impact on SES’s share price, which increased by more than 15% on August 3rd to reach €6.68. It is a welcome improvement for the company, as it has experienced lackluster performance in recent times.

However, there was also some bad news regarding the malfunction of a fraction of electronic components on the mPOWER satellites. Management assured analysts that they are confident in their ability to quickly recover functionality and downplayed concerns about any short or long-term impact. The mPOWER 5 and 6 satellites are currently undergoing further tests at Boeing’s facility and are scheduled for launch in Q3 with a planned entry into service date of late 2023.

The delay in the launch of the mPOWER satellites has raised concerns about revenue generation from this new fleet for SES’s O3b segment. Despite the setback, SES management highlighted that their maritime revenues grew by 30% and continued to perform well, even in the face of increased competition from Elon Musk’s Starlink.

Overall, analysts have expressed positivity towards SES’s performance, with a return to positive organic growth in Q2 2023. Management’s announcement of a surprise share buyback program of €150 million further indicates their confidence in future cash returns. However, until the mPOWER satellites prove to be a commercial success, the company’s shares are likely to remain volatile.