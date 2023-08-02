SES Expands Partnership with AFP for Enhanced Real-Time News Access

SES, a global satellite communications provider, has announced an expansion of its partnership with Agence France-Presse (AFP) to improve real-time access to live news and events on the AFPTV Live platform. This extended collaboration allows users to securely access AFP’s live video news feeds and easily deliver content to their news studios via IP.

AFPTV Live, which is built on SES 360, introduces advanced features such as replaying, refeeding, downloading, and clipping live content from a single user interface. This makes it the first platform of its kind to offer such capabilities. Additionally, users can plan their news coverage with real-time information, collaborative agenda features, and a chat tool to connect with AFPTV’s Live editors.

Marie-Noëlle Vallès, AFP’s video business development strategy director, expressed enthusiasm for the continued collaboration with SES and the ongoing improvement of AFPTV Live. She highlighted AFP’s ability to seamlessly deliver over 1200 live video news feeds each month on a massive scale, thanks to the platform’s user-friendly interface.

The SES and AFP partnership aims to enhance the user experience and capabilities of AFPTV Live, ensuring that customers have timely and reliable access to news from AFP’s extensive global network. With this collaboration, users can stay updated with the latest developments and events happening worldwide.