Sequencing Genes of Iron and Bronze Age Peoples to Better Understand Early Mediterranean Migration Patterns

An international team of anthropologists, archaeologists, and geneticists conducted a study to learn more about the migration patterns of people living around the Mediterranean Sea during the Iron and Bronze ages. The researchers conducted genetic sequencing on the remains of 30 individuals who lived during the Iron or Bronze Age in Italy, Tunisia, and Sardinia.

Traditionally, knowledge about people living in those regions during ancient times has come from the study of artifacts left behind. However, this evidence does not provide much information about the backgrounds and origins of those people. The research team aimed to shed light on their backgrounds by analyzing migration patterns through genetic sequencing.

The team performed shotgun sequencing on samples collected from ancient bones found in Italy, Tunisia, and Sardinia to determine migration patterns across different parts of the eastern Mediterranean during the Iron and Bronze Ages. These periods saw increased travel due to advancements in boat and shipbuilding. The findings were then compared to other sequencing studies conducted on both modern and ancient individuals in the region.

The study revealed evidence of widespread migration in the Mediterranean, indicating strong connections between distant populations. Heterogeneity in Iron Age populations and shifts in ancestry were observed in North Africa and Sardinia during the Bronze Age, suggesting an increase in migration during this period. Specifically, the research showed an increase in migration from present-day Morocco and Iran to Sardinia and Tunisia, with slightly less migration to Italy.

These findings suggest that migration increased during the Iron and Bronze Ages, as people traveled across the Mediterranean Sea for various reasons. These migrations played a significant role in shaping the ancestry of the populations in the region.

This study enhances our understanding of early Mediterranean migration patterns and demonstrates the value of genetic sequencing in uncovering new insights about ancient civilizations.