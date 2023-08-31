New Free Games and Exclusive Content for Amazon Prime Gaming in September

Amazon Prime members are in for a treat this September as the latest batch of free titles and exclusive in-game content for Prime Gaming has been announced. Prime Gaming, part of the Amazon Prime subscription, offers members a selection of PC titles to keep and exclusive in-game content every month.

The September line-up includes seven free titles that are sure to delight gaming enthusiasts. One of the highlights is Football Manager 2023, where players can construct their dream squad, outwit rivals, and experience the thrill of the UEFA Champions League. Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy is another exciting title, offering players the chance to strategize for epic battles, unlock intriguing puzzles, and defeat oppressive armies in a captivating RPG experience.

Other games that will be available for free in September include Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim, Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space, Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate, Unsolved Case: Murderous Script Collector’s Edition, and Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator. From empire-building simulations to detective mysteries and winemaking adventures, there is something for every gaming preference.

In addition to the free games, Prime Gaming members will also have access to exclusive in-game loot and content drops for popular titles such as Madden NFL 23, Diablo 4, Pokémon Go, and World of Warcraft. Furthermore, Prime Gaming members can enjoy a rotating selection of games on Amazon’s cloud gaming service Luna, with exciting titles like WRC Generations and Arcade Paradise available in September.

Don’t miss out on these incredible gaming opportunities if you are an Amazon Prime member. Claim your free games and exclusive content through Prime Gaming and dive into a world of immersive gameplay and captivating adventures.

