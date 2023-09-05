Google Webmaster Report: September 2023 Edition

In the September edition of the Google Webmaster Report, several important updates and changes were highlighted. One significant development was the confirmation of the August 2023 core update, which was officially announced on the 22nd of August and began to affect search results on the 25th. The volatility of the update was felt by many website owners, with some sites experiencing significant impacts.

Additionally, Google Search Generative Experience (SGE) made several noteworthy advancements. SGE links, including definition link overlays, were officially rolled out and expanded to Japan and India. Google also introduced Google Cards to the SGE, enhancing the browsing experience for users. Furthermore, Google conducted surveys to gather feedback on the effectiveness of SGE compared to traditional search.

In terms of Google Search Console, there were some testing and fixing activities. A News Showcase filter and reporting feature were being tested, while the link report in Search Console was fixed. Unfortunately, Google stated that FAQ and HowTo rich results would be displayed less frequently.

Google also made some interesting statements regarding content quality and AI-generated content. They acknowledged the importance of human oversight for AI-generated content and commended CNET’s content pruning efforts. Google also warned against indexing undetectable links in CSV files or emailing them directly to Google.

Several changes were observed in the Google Business Profiles and Local listings. Google seemed to have removed a significant number of reviews from local listings. Additionally, an auto-expand local map pack was launched, allowing users to access more information directly from the search results. Social media links can now be added to Google Business Profiles, and there is a new attribute to indicate whether dogs are allowed on the premises.

Finally, the new “mentioned in” snippet feature generated a lot of curiosity among Google users, and discussions about it ensued.

Overall, the September edition of the Google Webmaster Report highlighted various updates and changes in Google’s algorithms, search generative experience, search console, SEO practices, and user interfaces. These developments indicate the continuous evolution of Google’s search ecosystem.

Definitions:

– Google Search Generative Experience (SGE): A feature in Google search that utilizes AI to generate comprehensive answers to user queries.

– Google Search Console: A tool provided by Google that allows website owners to monitor and optimize their presence in Google search results.

Sources:

– WebmasterWorld (forum discussion)