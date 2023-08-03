Seoul’s Yangcheon-gu District Hosts Y Education Expo 2023 English Speech Contest

Seoul’s Yangcheon-gu district is hosting the “Y Education Expo 2023 1st ChatGPT English Speech Contest” on the 9th of next month. The aim of the contest is to enhance the AI technology skills and global abilities of young people. The district is currently accepting participants from middle and high school students nationwide until the 22nd of this month.

This contest is the first of its kind in the country, combining the “ChatGPT” with an “English speaking contest” to give young people a direct experience of generative AI technology. By writing the manuscript for their speeches, participants will have the opportunity to train their critical receptivity and develop creativity and logical reasoning skills.

The contest is divided into two categories: middle school division (born between 2008 and 2010) and high school division (born between 2005 and 2007). It will be held as individual competitions. Students who wish to participate can apply online on the official website of “Y Education Expo 2023” until 6 pm on the 22nd.

Applicants are required to write a speech on topics related to the impact and possibilities of AI on our lives, or an idea for environmentally friendly living and sustainable energy consumption. They also need to film a 3-minute video of their speech and submit it together with their manuscript to the official competition email.

The announcement of the 20 finalists will be made on the 31st. The winners will receive certificates and cash prizes, including a grand prize of 1 million won. The mayor of Yangcheon-gu, Lee Ki-jae, hopes that this contest will provide young people with the opportunity to grow into global talents leading the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In addition to the contest, Yangcheon-gu will also be hosting the “Y Education Expo 2023” from September 7th to 9th. The event will feature educational forums, special lectures, various contests, and a career and future education fair.