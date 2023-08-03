Solid State Relays: A Reliable Alternative for High-Speed Switching

Solid state relays (SSRs) provide an excellent alternative to mechanical relays, offering high-speed switching without contact corrosion issues or the need for frequent replacement. Sensata-Crydom offers a wide range of SSRs with different power ratings to meet various requirements.

Unlike mechanical relays, SSRs do not rely on moving parts; instead, they use semiconductors to switch the electrical signal. This design eliminates concerns regarding speed and mechanical wear commonly associated with mechanical relays. Additionally, SSRs provide both electrical and mechanical isolation, which contributes to their reliability and durability.

At DigiKey, customers can choose from over 3,000 different Sensata SSR configurations, including options suitable for DC control and low-voltage switching (e.g., 3 or 5V DC). These SSRs are compatible with microcontrollers or microcomputers, offering flexibility in their application.

One noteworthy SSR is the D2490, capable of handling up to 90 Amps at 280VAC. Featuring a classic ‘hockey puck’ shape, this SSR can be easily mounted onto a heat sink. The product also includes four terminal blocks with plastic protection. Complementing their SSRs, Sensata also offers various accessories such as clear plastic covers, thermal pads, and heat sinks.

Proper heat dissipation is crucial when working with high currents, and using suitable heat sinks is recommended. Sensata provides documentation to assist in calculating the required heat sink size for their SSRs. At DigiKey, customers can find a range of Sensata SSR Heat Sinks, thermal pads, lug terminals, and clear covers for effective high-voltage protection.

With Sensata’s extensive range of SSRs and DigiKey’s stock availability, customers can promptly receive their preferred SSRs for immediate use. For a safe and reliable solid state relay solution, consider choosing Sensata-Crydom SSRs.