Sennheiser Unveils New Headphones at CES 2024

Sennheiser has recently launched its latest line of headphones at CES 2024. The Momentum 4 True Wireless earbuds, the Momentum Sport earbuds, and the Accentum Plus over-ear noise-canceling headphones are all set to hit the market in the coming months.

The Momentum 4 True Wireless earbuds feature a familiar design but come with significant upgrades internally. Powered by a new Qualcomm chipset, these Bluetooth 5.4 earbuds offer aptX lossless sound quality and ultra-low latency. They also boast improved signal continuity, enhanced Adaptive ANC, and an updated battery system that provides up to 7.5 hours of playback time. The Momentum 4 True Wireless earbuds will be available for pre-order on February 15th at a price of $300.

Designed for fitness enthusiasts, the Momentum Sport earbuds offer a new semi-open design and come equipped with built-in biometric sensors. These sensors, including a heart rate sensor and a body temperature sensor, can connect to popular fitness apps and devices. Additionally, users will have access to Polar’s elite biosensing capabilities and data analytics. With features like adjustable Transparency mode, Anti-wind mode, and Adaptive Noise Canceling mode, these earbuds provide both comfort and functionality during workouts. The Momentum Sport earbuds will be available for purchase on April 9th, with a price tag of $330.

Lastly, Sennheiser introduces the Accentum Plus over-ear noise-canceling headphones, which offer significant sound improvements compared to the previous Accentum model. These Bluetooth 5.2 headphones come with features like up to 50 hours of battery life, support for aptX Adaptive codec, wind reduction, and multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. The Accentum Plus headphones will be released on February 20th with a price of $230.

Sennheiser continues to innovate and deliver high-quality audio products, catering to a wide range of customer preferences. With their latest headphone line, they aim to provide exceptional sound, comfort, and functionality to music enthusiasts and fitness lovers alike.

