Sennheiser Unveils New Wireless Earbuds with Built-in Health Tracking Features

Sennheiser, a renowned German brand known for its sound quality, has unveiled its latest trio of wireless earbuds at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. While CES showcases a plethora of cutting-edge technology, it is Sennheiser’s new earbuds that have captured attention due to their unique health tracking capabilities.

Out of the three models, the Sennheiser 4 Momentum Sport stands out the most, as it boasts a built-in heart rate monitor and body temperature sensor. Each earbud integrates a photoplethysmography (PPG) heart rate sensor, which uses optical technology similar to smartwatch heart rate sensors to detect changes in blood volume in tissue. The details regarding the body temperature sensor’s technology remain unclear.

Sennheiser claims that these earbuds will transmit all the gathered data to popular devices and apps such as Apple and Garmin smartwatches, Apple Health, Garmin Connect, Strava, Peloton, and Polar’s biosensing Flow app ecosystem. This two-in-one solution could be particularly beneficial for indoor cyclists using apps like Zwift, as it eliminates the need for separate devices and multiple Bluetooth connections.

While wearing headphones during outdoor cycling carries obvious risks, and wrist-based optical sensors are known to be less accurate than chest straps, the earbuds could still serve as a valuable tool for monitoring core temperature and enhancing performance for indoor cyclists.

Heat acclimation and monitoring core temperature have become increasingly important in the world of cycling, with professional teams like Ineos Grenadiers experimenting with sensors that attach to heart rate straps. Therefore, the inclusion of a body temperature sensor in Sennheiser’s earbuds makes them a viable option for pro teams and performance-focused cyclists seeking marginal gains.

Aside from the health tracking features, Sennheiser’s earbuds are designed to meet the demands of active lifestyles. They are water- and dust-proofed with an IP55 rating, feature a shock-proof chassis, and come with clog-proof ear tips. The earbuds offer six hours of playback on a single charge, and their case, which has a USB-C port and is rated IP54, can provide three full charges, giving a total playback time of up to 24 hours. Additionally, a quick charge of 10 minutes promises 45 minutes of playback.

The Sennheiser 4 Momentum Sport earbuds will retail for £259.99 / €329.99 and will be available for purchase on April 9.

