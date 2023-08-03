Sending Heart Emojis to Females Declared a Crime in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia

Authorities in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have recently announced that sending heart emojis to females via social media platforms like WhatsApp will now be considered a crime. The act is deemed as incitement to debauchery and is punishable by law.

In Kuwait, those found guilty of this crime may face up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 2,000 Kuwaiti dinars. Similarly, in Saudi Arabia, individuals convicted of this offense could face a jail term ranging from two to five years, along with a fine of 100,000 Saudi Riyals.

According to a Saudi cybercrime expert, sending red hearts to girls on WhatsApp could be classified as harassment under the country’s jurisdiction. He further warned that certain images and expressions used during online conversations could also lead to harassment charges if a formal complaint is filed.

Repeat offenders may face even harsher punishments, with fines potentially reaching up to 300,000 Saudi Riyals and a prison sentence of up to five years.

It is important to note that these regulations are specific to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and may not apply to other countries. The authorities in both nations are making efforts to mitigate online harassment and protect individuals from potential harm.