The ORBITS Act Advances to Address Orbital Debris Issues

The Senate Commerce Committee has made progress in advancing the Orbital Sustainability (ORBITS) Act, a bill that aims to give NASA the authority to support missions focused on removing orbital debris. The legislation requires NASA to establish an active debris removal program and allocate resources towards research, development, and demonstration activities. It also enables NASA and other agencies to obtain debris removal services.

An updated version of the bill assigns the responsibility of creating a prioritized list of orbital debris for removal to the Commerce Department instead of NASA. This change was made during the committee’s review of the bill.

Alongside these efforts, the Commerce Department’s Office of Space Commerce is working on the Traffic Coordination System for Space (TraCSS), a space traffic coordination system. TraCSS will take over the management of civil space traffic from the Defense Department. NASA will contribute to TraCSS through its HORIZON element, which will focus on research and development activities. HORIZON will also provide guidance and insight into new space situational awareness data sources and services for the Office of Space Commerce.

The development of TraCSS is divided into three phases. Phase one, which aims to track objects in orbit more frequently, is scheduled to be completed by September 2024. TraCSS will conduct screening for potential collisions every four hours, which is double the frequency of the current system. Phase two will focus on providing launch collision avoidance notices, while phase three will involve tracking reentries. Although the schedules for the latter two phases are yet to be determined, discussions have already begun with the Federal Aviation Administration regarding phase two’s launch collision avoidance needs.