Semiconductor Industry Players Invest in Advancing Global Adoption of RISC-V Architecture

Several semiconductor industry players, including Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, and Qualcomm Technologies, have jointly invested in a new company aimed at driving the adoption of RISC-V architecture worldwide. The primary objective of this investment is to accelerate the development and commercialization of next-generation hardware based on the open-source RISC-V architecture.

The newly formed company, based in Germany, will serve as a single source for enabling compatible RISC-V based products. Its focus will be on facilitating the advancement of future products using RISC-V and providing reference architectures and widely used solutions across the industry. While the initial application focus will be on the automotive sector, there are plans to expand into mobile and IoT domains in the future.

RISC-V, an open-source instruction set architecture, promotes innovation by allowing companies to develop customized hardware. Its broader adoption in the electronics industry will enhance diversity, making it easier for smaller companies to enter the market and enabling established companies to scale more effectively.

The company also extends an invitation to industry associations, leaders, and governments to join forces in supporting this initiative, which aims to enhance the resilience of the semiconductor ecosystem. However, it is important to note that the formation of the company is subject to regulatory approvals in various jurisdictions.