Self-Organization of Neurons Follows Mathematical Principle, According to Study

Researchers from the RIKEN Center for Brain Science, the University of Tokyo, and University College London have recently conducted a study that demonstrates how the self-organization of neurons in the brain follows a mathematical theory known as the free energy principle. This principle accurately predicts the reorganization of neural networks as they learn to distinguish incoming information.

Neurons in our brains naturally organize themselves to differentiate between various sources of information such as voices, faces, or smells. This process involves altering the connections between neurons, and it forms the basis of all learning in the brain.

To test the hypothesis that network self-organization aligns with the free energy principle, the researchers conducted experiments using neurons obtained from rat embryos and cultivated them on a grid of small electrodes. By stimulating the neurons in a specific pattern, they replicated the process of neural network reorganization.

After 100 training sessions, the neurons became selective, responding strongly to one source of information and weakly to the other. Additionally, the researchers confirmed that altering neural excitability through the use of drugs disrupted the learning process, indicating that the cultured neurons behaved similarly to those in the working brain.

The free energy principle suggests that self-organization minimizes the free energy within a system. To put this theory to the test, the researchers constructed a predictive model based on real neural data, allowing them to make future predictions. The model accurately forecasted the responses of neurons and the strength of connectivity between them, highlighting the role of the free energy principle in guiding neural network learning.

The researchers believe that this technique has significant implications. It can be used to study the circuit mechanisms of psychiatric disorders and the effects of drugs. Additionally, it has the potential to inspire the development of next-generation artificial intelligence systems that can learn like real neural networks.