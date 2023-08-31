CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Save Big on Seagate Storage Expansion Cards at Best Buy

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
If you’re a serious gamer looking to expand the storage space on your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, Seagate Storage Expansion Cards are a must-have accessory. As AAA games continue to demand more and more storage, it becomes crucial to have additional space to install your favorite titles. With the highly anticipated release of Starfield, which requires over 100GB of storage, the need for extra storage has become even more pronounced.

However, the high retail costs of Seagate Storage Expansion Cards have made them unaffordable for many gamers. But there’s good news! Best Buy is currently offering discounts on both the Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card and the Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card.

The Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card, usually priced at $399.99, is now available for just $279.99 with a 30% discount. This saves you a significant $120 and provides ample storage space for your gaming needs.

Similarly, the Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card, typically priced at $219.99, is now on sale for $149.99 with a 32% discount. This deal saves you $70 and gives you extra funds to purchase some of the best Xbox games available.

If you’re eager to install your most anticipated Xbox titles and need additional storage space, now is the perfect time to take advantage of these discount offerings at Best Buy. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to save big on Seagate Storage Expansion Cards.

