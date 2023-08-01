The Emergence of Generative Artificial Intelligence and its Impact on Jobs and Industries

Significant changes are taking place with the rise of generative artificial intelligences (AIs) like ChatGPT from OpenAI, and governments worldwide are taking notice. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly recently called for coordinated global action to ensure responsible development of AI during a United Nations Security Council session. Additionally, the UK government plans to host a major global summit on AI safety in the near future.

The rapid advancement of generative AIs has led to concerns about job displacement. While automation is increasingly being used for repetitive tasks and complex projects, fears of job obsolescence have grown. However, experts argue that instead of completely replacing jobs, many positions will become AI-enabled.

Kit Cox, founder and CTO of Enate, a workflow orchestration platform, highlights the importance of support and guidance for individuals navigating the changing employment landscape. He emphasizes that although technology has historically eliminated and created jobs, there are currently more job opportunities available than the workforce can handle. Machines can only replace humans to a certain extent, and human involvement remains essential. Cox believes that artificial intelligence can enhance productivity in the market without completely replacing jobs.

Nevertheless, Cox suggests that the UK government underestimates the capabilities of AI and the associated risks. He emphasizes the power of misinformation and deep fakes, stressing the need for effective regulation, especially in democratic elections.

Enate, founded in 2013, offers a platform for business leaders to manage their operations and workflows in one place. Their recently launched EnateAI plug-in, powered by GPT-4, provides automated email triage, sentiment analysis, language understanding, and data extraction. Enate’s operations management platform has been adopted by enterprise businesses such as EY, Infosys, CapGemini, and TMF Group.

Cox believes that AI will revolutionize various industries, making previously expensive technologies more accessible and creating new possibilities. He envisions a future where AI models seamlessly integrate with other systems, becoming active generators rather than just reasoners.

As AI continues to evolve, Cox predicts a shift from a few dominant platforms to a broader range of specialist AIs. The integration of general AI models into practical tasks holds immense potential for groundbreaking advancements in various fields.