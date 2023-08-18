CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Sonic Superstars to be Showcased at Opening Night Live

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 18, 2023
Sonic Superstars to be Showcased at Opening Night Live

Sega’s highly anticipated multiplayer platformer, Sonic Superstars, is set to be unveiled at the upcoming Opening Night Live event. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the show promises to bring exciting news about the game.

Although Sonic Superstars has already been rated in certain regions, Sega has yet to announce an official release date. The “world premiere” at Opening Night Live could potentially provide fans with this long-awaited information.

In addition to Sonic Superstars, another game that will be showcased at the event is Mortal Kombat 1. Co-creator Ed Boon will be present for the trailer reveal, making it an even more exciting event for fans of the franchise.

For those unfamiliar with Sonic Superstars, it is a multiplayer platformer that will be available on the Nintendo Switch and other platforms. The game aims to bring together beloved characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog universe for a thrilling gaming experience.

As the release date draws closer, fans are eagerly anticipating more details about Sonic Superstars. What other surprises does the game have in store? Stay tuned for more news on this exciting title as it speeds onto the Nintendo Switch later this year.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

How Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices are Changing the Face of Telemedicine

Aug 18, 2023
News

GTA VI: What We Know So Far

Aug 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Elon Musk Removes Block Feature from X/Twitter

Aug 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

AI

Adobe Unveils AI Features for Adobe Express

Aug 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

How Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices are Changing the Face of Telemedicine

Aug 18, 2023 0 Comments
AI

The Trick that Transforms the Ryzen 5 4600G into a 16GB Graphics Card for AI Applications

Aug 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

The Walking Dead: Destinies Trailer Released

Aug 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments