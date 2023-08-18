Sonic Superstars to be Showcased at Opening Night Live

Sega’s highly anticipated multiplayer platformer, Sonic Superstars, is set to be unveiled at the upcoming Opening Night Live event. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the show promises to bring exciting news about the game.

Although Sonic Superstars has already been rated in certain regions, Sega has yet to announce an official release date. The “world premiere” at Opening Night Live could potentially provide fans with this long-awaited information.

In addition to Sonic Superstars, another game that will be showcased at the event is Mortal Kombat 1. Co-creator Ed Boon will be present for the trailer reveal, making it an even more exciting event for fans of the franchise.

For those unfamiliar with Sonic Superstars, it is a multiplayer platformer that will be available on the Nintendo Switch and other platforms. The game aims to bring together beloved characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog universe for a thrilling gaming experience.

As the release date draws closer, fans are eagerly anticipating more details about Sonic Superstars. What other surprises does the game have in store? Stay tuned for more news on this exciting title as it speeds onto the Nintendo Switch later this year.