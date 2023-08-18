Sega Completes Acquisition of Rovio Entertainment

Sega has officially completed its acquisition of Rovio Entertainment, the developer behind Angry Birds. In April, Sega Sammy Holdings announced its plans to acquire the entirety of Rovio’s outstanding shares and options for €706 million ($776 million).

The merger was confirmed through an image posted on Sega’s official Twitter account, showing Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles teaming up with the Angry Birds. Sega welcomed Rovio to the Sega family and expressed excitement for the upcoming adventures.

The acquisition was considered a friendly takeover, as Rovio’s board of directors agreed to and supported the tender offer. Sega stated that it expected to finalize the deal by the end of September.

Sega acquired Rovio to strengthen its portfolio of live service mobile games. Rovio’s expertise in operating live service mobile games will help Sega bring its current and new titles to the global mobile gaming market.

Additionally, Rovio aims to expand its platform beyond mobile gaming. Sega is committed to supporting Rovio in this process by leveraging its capabilities.

Haruki Satomi, the president and group CEO of Sega Sammy Holdings, expressed his optimism about the transaction. He highlighted the potential of the rapidly growing mobile gaming market and emphasized the synergies that will be created through the combination of both companies’ brands, characters, fanbase, and corporate culture.

The completion of the acquisition marks an important milestone for Sega as it continues to expand its presence in the mobile gaming industry. The collaboration with Rovio is expected to bring exciting opportunities for both companies in the global market.