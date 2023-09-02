Sony Releases Limited Edition PS5 Bundle for Spider-Man 2

Sony has unveiled a new limited edition bundle for the highly anticipated Spider-Man 2 game. Priced at $600, the bundle includes a custom PS5 with unique outer panels, a custom DualSense controller, and a voucher code for Spider-Man 2, which can be downloaded from October 20th. The bundle is currently available for purchase.

The close-up images of the bundle showcase the intricately designed packaging as well as the custom graphics on the console and controller. The attention to detail in the artwork reflects the iconic Spider-Man theme, making it a must-have for fans of the franchise.

Spider-Man 2 is expected to build upon the success of its predecessor, offering players an immersive and action-packed gaming experience. With the new limited edition PS5 bundle, fans have the opportunity to enhance their gaming setup with a unique and collector’s edition console.

The PS5 is Sony’s latest gaming console, boasting advanced technology and cutting-edge graphics capabilities. It has received positive reviews since its release and continues to be in high demand. With the addition of exclusive games like Spider-Man 2, the PS5 further solidifies its position as a top choice for gamers.

This limited edition bundle offers fans a chance to showcase their love for Spider-Man while enjoying an enhanced gaming experience. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply looking to elevate your gaming setup, the Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 Bundle is a great option.

