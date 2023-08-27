Saturn to Shine Brightest and Largest in the Night Sky this Weekend

Saturn, the ringed gas giant, will take center stage in the night sky this weekend as it reaches opposition and perigee. Opposition is when a celestial object is positioned directly opposite the sun, with Earth in between, while perigee refers to the closest point of approach to Earth. This combination of events will make Saturn appear at its biggest and brightest. The planet will remain visible through February 2024.

For skywatchers in North America, Saturn can be found in the Aquarius constellation to the east-southeast just after sunset. As the night progresses, it will rise higher in the sky, reaching its highest point around midnight local time on Sunday. The exact moment of opposition will occur a few hours later, around 4:20 a.m. EDT on Sunday.

At the moment of opposition, Saturn will shine at magnitude 0.4, its brightest for the year. Although the planet will be easily visible to the naked eye as a bright, non-flickering orb, binoculars will reveal more detail and bring out its pale yellow color. With high-power binoculars, you might even be able to see faint traces of Saturn’s rings or its largest moon, Titan.

Using a telescope, Saturn’s rings should be clearly apparent. Currently, the rings are beginning to tilt more on-edge towards Earth, offering a prime opportunity for backyard skywatchers to catch a glimpse of this captivating sight. Make sure to consult a guide on the best binoculars or telescopes to aid in your observation.

If you’re interested in photographing Saturn or other celestial objects, there are plenty of resources available. Space.com offers guides on how to photograph the moon and the planets, as well as recommendations for cameras and lenses suitable for astrophotography.

Take advantage of this weekend’s celestial event and enjoy the mesmerizing beauty of Saturn in the night sky.

