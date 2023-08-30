The Night Sky in August: Supermoons, Saturn, and More

August is a month to look up at the night sky and witness some exciting celestial events. The month began with a bright supermoon, and it will end with another one, along with the closest and brightest appearance of Saturn for the year.

The full moon of August will peak on the evening of August 30th, but it will appear full through Friday morning. At around 8:42 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the bright glow of Saturn will be visible about 5 degrees to the upper right of the moon. This will create a beautiful celestial pairing that will last throughout the evening.

Saturn reached opposition on August 27th, when Earth moved between it and the sun. This means that Saturn is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it visible in our night sky.

Both full moons in August can be considered supermoons. A supermoon occurs when the moon is closer to Earth than normal, making it appear larger and brighter in the night sky. This month’s supermoon will be about 18,000 miles closer to Earth than its average distance.

The supermoon may play a role in Hurricane Idalia, enhancing tides and worsening storm surge due to its gravity’s stronger effect on the oceans. It could potentially increase high tide by around a foot.

The second full moon in August is also known as a blue moon, but it will not actually take on a blue hue. A blue moon is a term used to describe the second full moon in one month. On average, a blue moon occurs every 2.5 years, and the last one happened in August 2021.

In addition to these celestial events, there are more exciting things to look forward to in the coming months. The Farmers’ Almanac has listed the remaining full moons of 2023, including the Harvest moon in September, Hunter’s moon in October, Beaver moon in November, and Cold moon in December.

There will also be lunar and solar eclipses to watch out for. An annular solar eclipse will be visible in North, Central, and South America, while a partial lunar eclipse will be viewable in parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, and South Africa.

Lastly, meteor showers will provide stunning displays in the night sky. The Orionids, Southern Taurids, Northern Taurids, Leonids, Geminids, and Ursids meteor showers will all peak at different times throughout the remainder of the year.

So don’t forget to look up at the night sky and enjoy the wonders of the universe in the months to come!

Definitions:

– Supermoon: A full moon that is closer to Earth than normal and appears larger and brighter.

– Opposition: When a planet is positioned directly opposite the sun in the sky, making it visible all night.

– Blue Moon: The second full moon in one calendar month.

Source: NASA, EarthSky, Farmers’ Almanac