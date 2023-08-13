Debris from SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Mistaken for Meteor

Reports of a bright, red “fireball” streaking across the sky over several states in the US had people speculating that it was a meteor from the Perseid meteor shower. However, evidence suggests that what was seen was actually man-made debris. The AXIOM-2 mission, which launched from Kennedy Space Center in May, likely left debris from its second stage of the Falcon 9 rocket. Aerospace.org predicted that the debris would reenter Earth’s atmosphere on the night of August 10, which aligns with the sightings reported. SATVIEW.org had a similar prediction for reentry on Friday afternoon.

Space debris, including remnants of rockets, often burn up upon reentry into the atmosphere. This could explain the “fireball” appearance described by witnesses. Although most space debris disintegrates harmlessly, there are occasional cases where it falls to Earth. In April 2021, a pressure vessel from a Falcon 9 rocket landed on a farm in Washington state, with witnesses mistaking it for a “shooting star.”

For those who missed the space debris spectacle, there is still a chance to witness the Perseid meteor shower. Created by the Earth passing through the debris trail of the comet Swift-Tuttle, the Perseids can produce up to 50 to 100 meteors per hour in clear skies. The shower will be visible from around 10 p.m. on Saturday and become more abundant as the night progresses.