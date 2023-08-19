2023 BMW M2 Performance Tests: Acceleration and Top Speed

Many performance tests on the 2023 BMW M2 have focused on the G87 model with the six-speed manual gearbox, which is the preferred choice for enthusiasts. However, French magazine L’Argus decided to put the spotlight on the version equipped with the Steptronic transmission, which is the standard gearbox in some countries. For example, in Germany, the six-speed manual gearbox costs an additional €500.

In the acceleration test, the second-generation M2, equipped with the optional M Driver’s Package, showcased its capabilities. With the launch control system engaged, the car was pushed to its top speed. The electronic limiter, which is set at 155 mph (250 km/h) by default, was raised to 177 mph (285 km/h) due to the M Driver’s Package. The car managed to reach 181 mph (291 km/h), although it’s important to note that modern speedometers may display a slightly higher speed than the actual velocity.

Even without the M Driver’s Package, the M2 is already a high-performing car, considering that reaching 155 mph (250 km/h) is legally allowed only on unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn or on a race track. The recorded speed of 181 mph (291 km/h) was achieved with the Steptronic transmission already in the seventh gear. This raises the question of whether an unrestricted G87 version could surpass the 186 mph (300 km/h) barrier.

Looking ahead, BMW is reported to be working on an M2 CS version with over 500 horsepower, which could result in even higher speeds. However, it is rumored that the CS version will be available only with an automatic transmission, meaning the beloved six-speed manual will not be an option. Furthermore, a future xDrive variant is expected around 2026, potentially offering even more power but also without a manual transmission.

Despite the relatively recent market launch, the M2 has already shown strong sales numbers, with over 10,000 units assembled at the San Louis Potosi plant in Mexico since production began in December 2022.