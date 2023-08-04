Massachusetts Regulators Investigate Utilization of AI by Investment Firms

Securities regulators in Massachusetts are conducting an investigation into the use of artificial intelligence (AI) by investment firms in their interactions with investors. The investigation is focused on ensuring that the deployment of AI does not prioritize the company’s interests over those of the investor clients.

The Massachusetts Secretary of State, Bill Galvin, has sent inquiry letters to several firms, including JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley, that are currently using or developing AI tools for their businesses. Galvin is concerned about the potential harm to investors if AI is deployed without adequate disclosure and consideration of conflicts of interest.

The investigation will examine the supervisory procedures implemented by firms to ensure that the use of AI is in the best interests of investor clients. Additionally, it will scrutinize the disclosure processes and marketing materials created using AI technology by companies that have already deployed AI tools.

Major banks and wealth management firms have been incorporating AI into their processes to improve client interactions and increase productivity. However, AI tools are predominantly used for day-to-day interactions, such as answering client questions, rather than executing trades or providing comprehensive financial advice.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also expressed concerns about potential conflicts of interest arising from AI investment tools. The SEC has proposed new regulations that require broker-dealers and investment advisers to address the use of predictive data analytics and similar technologies to mitigate conflicts of interest and prevent the “gamification” of retail investors’ behavior. These proposed regulations are currently open to public comments.

Overall, the Massachusetts investigation aims to ensure that investment firms using AI technology employ adequate safeguards and disclosure practices to protect the best interests of their investor clients.