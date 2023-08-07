CalypsoAI: Protecting Organizations from the Risks of Generative AI

Generative AI has transformed the tech industry, but using publicly-available models in enterprise settings comes with significant risks. CalypsoAI was established to address this issue by providing a secure solution that allows organizations to safely leverage AI models without compromising sensitive information.

CalypsoAI’s product, Moderator, serves as an interface between enterprises and generative AI solutions. It effectively blocks malicious content and prevents sensitive data from being exposed to the public, ensuring the security and integrity of AI systems.

The motivation behind founding CalypsoAI stemmed from the increase in AI applications and the vulnerabilities associated with them. The CEO and founder of CalypsoAI, Neil Serebyany, recognized the need to secure AI systems during his time in the intelligence community. However, ensuring the integrity of these systems proved to be a challenge.

Serebyany identified two major security risks of generative AI: the enhancement of existing threats and prompt injection attacks. Generative AI enables highly-customized phishing emails that appear human-like, increasing the success rate of these attacks. Prompt injection attacks exploit vulnerabilities in AI models, allowing attackers to bypass control mechanisms.

To combat these risks, CalypsoAI maintains a constantly updated library of threats. Their Moderator product can block and alert the security team admin if a threat or attempt to exploit the system is detected, ensuring proactive security measures.

Serebyany believes in preserving the freedom to innovate while developing standards and implementing security measures for AI regulation. While specific regulations may impede progress, it is crucial to address concerns about generative AI’s potential risks and focus on protecting organizations.

In addition to mitigating risks, Serebyany highlights how generative AI can enhance human productivity and improve economic standards. By streamlining repetitive tasks, generative AI increases efficiency and enables income growth.

Looking towards the future, Serebyany predicts the integration of various data types into machine learning models as a significant development in the next one to two years. This expansion of capabilities will enable more advanced interactions and further enhance AI models.

CalypsoAI’s mission is to secure AI systems and protect organizations from the risks associated with generative AI. With their Moderator product, they provide a safe and productive environment for the utilization of AI models across enterprises.