The Launch of Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure Expansion

Guild Wars 2 players are in for a treat with the release of the highly-anticipated expansion, Secrets of the Obscure. This expansion marks the fourth installment in the Guild Wars 2 series and follows the epic Elder Dragon Saga, which spanned an impressive 10 years.

In Secrets of the Obscure, players will have the opportunity to explore and uncover hidden secrets in two new explorable maps: Skywatch Archipelago and Amnytas. Additionally, they will venture into the mysterious Wizard’s Tower, a floating location filled with enigmatic secrets waiting to be unraveled.

One of the exciting features of this expansion is the introduction of a new mount, the skyscale. Players will have the chance to acquire the skyscale mount through advanced flight mastery training. Furthermore, certain skyscale masteries will also apply to the griffon mount, offering players more versatility in traversing the expansion’s content.

The Heart of the Obscure, a mystical stone, will serve as a valuable tool for players. As it gets upgraded, the stone enables players to unlock doors and reward chests, create helpful items like leyline and updraft generators, and seal rifts that threaten the world. This unique stone is an essential asset in navigating the high-flying environments of Secrets of the Obscure.

The expansion also introduces the Wizard’s Vault, a new achievement system that offers daily, weekly, and seasonal accomplishments. Successful completion of these achievements will earn players various rewards, including armor pieces, weapon and mount skins, crafting materials, and gold.

Players can also look forward to the new Relic equipment slot and system, which allows them to utilize previous rune set bonuses in a new and exciting way. This system offers greater flexibility in customizing character builds by incorporating special effects and stat bonuses in the new slot. Additionally, all nine professions in Guild Wars 2 will have access to weapons that were previously exclusive to elite specializations, unlocking even more build customization options.

The expansion also marks the return of an iconic character, Zojja, voiced by the talented Felicia Day. As players explore the rebuilt areas of Tyria following the events of End of Dragons, they will witness the continued evolution of the game’s story.

Guild Wars 2 has transitioned to a seasonal model, meaning that Secrets of the Obscure is just the beginning of the ongoing story. Additional content releases are planned until 2024, offering players more maps, Strike Mission challenge modes, weapon masteries, and new rewards, including the highly anticipated first PVE Legendary armor set.

To celebrate the release of the expansion, the team has made the score available on major streaming platforms, allowing players to immerse themselves fully in the world of Guild Wars 2.

