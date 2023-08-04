SEC Files Lawsuit Against Former Executives of Canoo Inc.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a lawsuit against two former executives of electric vehicle company Canoo Inc. The SEC alleges that Ulrich Kranz, the company’s former CEO, and Paul Balciunas, its former CFO, misled investors about the company’s financial prospects before it went public in a merger in December 2020.

According to the SEC, Canoo had projected revenue of $120 million in 2021 and $250 million in 2022 based on engineering service deals with other companies. However, the SEC claims that Kranz and Balciunas knew before the merger that these projects were unlikely to generate revenue.

The SEC also alleges that Kranz failed to disclose over $900,000 in compensation he received from two Canoo investors in October 2020. This information was relevant to a shareholder lawsuit over the revenue projections.

Following the announcement that Canoo would not achieve the anticipated revenue, the company’s stock price dropped 21% in March 2021. Canoo has tentatively agreed to pay a $1.5 million penalty to settle with the SEC. The company has also warned investors that it might not be able to meet its financial obligations.

Attorneys representing Kranz and Balciunas in the shareholder lawsuit did not provide immediate comment.

Canoo is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on August 14.