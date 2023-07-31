The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Proposes Rules to Address Conflicts in the Use of Predictive Analytics and AI

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently introduced new rules to tackle conflicts that may arise from the utilization of predictive analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) by broker-dealers and investment advisers. The SEC’s objective is to ensure that these market participants are utilizing these technologies in a fair, transparent, and investor-oriented manner.

The proposed rules necessitate broker-dealers and investment advisers to establish and implement written policies and procedures that are designed to address potential conflicts originating from their use of predictive analytics and AI. This includes steps to identify and mitigate any conflicts that could compromise the impartiality of investment advice or the fair treatment of investors.

Furthermore, the SEC is proposing that market participants disclose certain information to their clients concerning the utilization of predictive analytics and AI. This involves disclosing the intended usage of these technologies, any significant limitations or risks associated with their use, and any conflicts of interest that may emerge.

Additionally, the SEC is encouraging public input on the proposed rules, including alternative approaches that could accomplish the same objectives. There is a designated 60-day public comment period after publication in the Federal Register.

Overall, the SEC’s proposed rules aim to promote transparency and accountability in the use of predictive analytics and AI by broker-dealers and investment advisers. The objective is to ensure that these technologies are employed in a manner consistent with investors’ best interests.