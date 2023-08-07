SEC Issues Ban on Former Canoo CEO and Fines Company for Misleading Investors

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a ban on former Canoo CEO, Ulrich Kranz, from holding boardroom positions in publicly traded companies. Additionally, the SEC has fined Canoo, an electric vehicle (EV) startup, $1.5 million for misleading investors.

Ulrich Kranz, known for his previous involvement in BMW’s launch of the electric i3, currently works at Apple. However, his association with Canoo has prompted regulatory action by the SEC. The commission discovered that Canoo provided false information to investors regarding its business plans, technology, and production capabilities.

The SEC found that Canoo misrepresented its technological platform, claiming it to be “unique” and “proprietary” despite using readily available parts. The startup also exaggerated its progress in commercializing its electric vehicles. These false statements were disseminated through investor presentations, media interviews, and marketing materials.

This enforcement action by the SEC emphasizes the significance of accurate and transparent information for investors. It serves as a reminder to companies about the importance of providing truthful disclosures concerning their operations, technology, and future prospects.

The imposed fine on Canoo and the ban on Ulrich Kranz aim to hold the company accountable for its misleading statements and to discourage similar misconduct in the future. The SEC remains vigilant in monitoring and taking action against companies that breach securities laws and deceive investors.