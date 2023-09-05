CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Nice Genes! Podcast Season 3 Challenges Assumptions in Genomics

Sep 5, 2023
The award-winning podcast, Nice Genes!, is back with its highly anticipated Season 3. Hosted by Dr. Kaylee Byers, this thought-provoking season explores the impact of genomics on various aspects of our lives. The podcast aims to challenge preconceived notions and assumptions that have shaped our understanding of genetic identity, sexual diversity, weight, pain, sleep cycles, toxins, and more.

Dr. Byers emphasizes that even science is not free from assumptions. Throughout the new season, she engages in fascinating conversations with scientists, experts, and even a comedian from around the world. Their discussions will challenge listeners’ perspectives and provide a deeper understanding of our shared existence.

This season of Nice Genes! delves into intriguing topics. It questions the notion of whether our DNA is truly our own or a product of genetic theft. It also examines how societal baggage influences commonly held views about weight and health. Furthermore, the podcast explores the genetic puzzle that many assume holds the key to our identities and relationships.

Listeners can expect a paradigm-shifting roller coaster ride of genomic science, accompanied by punny humor and a luscious sound design. By following the assumptions’ “paper trail,” the podcast aims to uncover the truth behind deeply held societal beliefs.

To join the eye-opening and informative journey of Season 3, subscribe to the Nice Genes! podcast. The first episode is available now, along with a trailer and bite-sized “Gene Shorts!” episodes.

Nice Genes! is produced by JAR Audio, a podcast production agency based in Vancouver. Genome British Columbia, a non-profit organization, supports this podcast and advances genomics research and innovation to benefit British Columbia and beyond.

– Dr. Kaylee Byers: Senior Scientist with the Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society, Deputy Director of the British Columbia Node of the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative, and a rat detective.

