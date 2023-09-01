The Hunt for Dark Matter: Exploring Axions with DMRadio Experiments

Dark matter has long been a subject of fascination and intrigue in the field of astrophysics and cosmology. While its existence is supported by extensive evidence, the question of what dark matter is composed of remains unanswered. One of the potential candidates for dark matter is a particle known as the axion.

Originally proposed as a solution to the Strong CP Problem in particle physics, axions also possess the properties required to be a viable candidate for dark matter. The DMRadio experiments are dedicated to searching for these elusive particles.

In the realm of particle physics, new theories are often created to solve existing problems without introducing new ones. Axions, for example, address the Strong CP Problem while also adhering to established principles such as special relativity and the standard model. Although they have weak interactions with regular matter, axions may interact with magnetic fields in space, resulting in the production of an electric field.

To detect axions, devices are constructed that can resonate when the axion-induced electric field is present. These devices, resembling circuits or metallic cavities, amplify the electromagnetic signal associated with the axion current. The challenge lies in measuring a current that is approximately 1016 times smaller than that of a typical lightbulb due to the extremely weak interaction of dark matter with ordinary matter.

The DMRadio experiment comprises three different experiments: DMRadio-50L, DMRadio-m3, and DMRadio-GUT. Each experiment focuses on detecting axions within a particular frequency range, with some overlap. DMRadio-50L utilizes a toroidal magnet to generate a magnetic field, which in turn produces an oscillating axion-induced current flowing in a loop.

Measurement of this current involves wrapping a superconducting sheath around the magnet to allow the axion-induced currents to flow. An inductor placed in the center of the toroidal sheath detects the magnetic flux generated by the axion-induced current. Additional components, such as tunable capacitors, are used to enhance the signal for detection.

The DMRadio experiments represent significant strides in the search for dark matter and the exploration of the properties of axions. While the mystery of dark matter remains to be fully unraveled, these experiments play a crucial role in expanding our understanding of the universe and its fundamental particles.

Definitions:

1. Axions: Hypothetical particles initially proposed to solve the Strong CP Problem in particle physics. They also have the potential to be candidates for dark matter.

2. Dark matter: Non-luminous matter that is believed to constitute a significant portion of the universe’s mass but does not emit, absorb, or reflect light.

3. DMRadio: Experimental collaboration dedicated to the search for axions, utilizing different detection methods and frequency ranges.

4. Strong CP Problem: A problem in particle physics related to the violation of CP symmetry in quantum chromodynamics.

Sources:

– DMRadio Collaboration