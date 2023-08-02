Sean Penn Joins SAG-AFTRA Strike and WGA Work Stoppage

Hollywood actor and activist Sean Penn showed his support for the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike and WGA work stoppage in Burbank, CA. Alongside his Into the Wild co-star Emile Hirsch, Penn joined forces with other renowned celebrities, including Octavia Spencer, Melanie Lynskey, Timothy Simons, Jack McBrayer, Jane Fonda, and Damon Lindelof.

Penn expressed his strong views on the current issues affecting actors, emphasizing the need for producers to have a reality check. He condemned the exploitation of the industry, stating that it is harmful to everyone involved. Penn stressed the importance of quality of life and basic decency, rejecting the idea that anyone should have control over someone’s work without fair compensation.

Later, Penn and Hirsch stood alongside SAG-AFTRA negotiator Duncan Crabtree Ireland for a press conference. Ireland drew attention to the irony of the location, Disney Studios, referencing the film “The Little Mermaid” where the evil witch steals the protagonist’s voice. He highlighted the necessity to fight against the unauthorized use of an individual’s voice, image, likeness, or body in the digital age.

Penn praised the dedication and determination of SAG-AFTRA members and writers. He acknowledged their unwavering commitment to achieving significant gains. Emile Hirsch echoed Penn’s sentiments, emphasizing that the strike and work stoppage are about preserving their livelihoods and protecting the art of their craft.

The presence and support of Sean Penn and other celebrities have boosted the morale of those involved in the strike and work stoppage. They continue their fight for fair treatment and compensation in the entertainment industry, inspired by the solidarity displayed by Penn and his fellow activists.