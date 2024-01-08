Sean Penn Comes to the Rescue at Golden Globes Pre-Party

Amidst the Golden Globes pre-party festivities, Hollywood icon Sean Penn demonstrated his heroic side by coming to the aid of Variety’s red carpet maven, Marc Malkin. Malkin, who was driving back to Los Angeles from the Palm Springs Film Festival, found himself stranded with his electric car running out of battery unexpectedly. Fortunately, Malkin managed to tow his car to a charging station and was met with a surprise on either side of him – Sean Penn charging his own car and Penn’s longtime publicist, Mara Buxbaum, charging her car as well.

Penn had been in Palm Springs to introduce Penélope Cruz, who was being honored with Variety’s Creative Impact in Acting Award. Malkin, known for always being impeccably dressed on the red carpet, had also been working the star-studded event.

In an unexpected turn of events, it seems that Penn and Buxbaum had forgotten to charge their vehicles overnight. While they were able to power up their rides, Malkin’s car refused to charge. Realizing that his car might be able to get some power if he moved it to a different charger, Malkin took a risk and put his car in neutral. That’s when Buxbaum offered to push his car, and to Malkin’s surprise, Sean Penn joined in and pushed the car to a charger that worked, ultimately saving the day.

Off-screen, Penn is renowned for his humanitarian work through his organization CORE, and he has had his fair share of encounters with the media. Nevertheless, his act of heroism at the Golden Globes pre-party showcases his willingness to lend a helping hand.

Thanks to Penn’s assistance, Malkin made it back in time for the Golden Globes pre-party circuit. He will also be co-hosting the official digital red carpet pre-show for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards alongside Angelique Jackson and Rachel Smith.

Source: [Variety](https://variety.com/)