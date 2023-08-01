Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire Tracks Turtles to Aid Conservation Efforts

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) has recently undertaken a project to attach satellite transmitters to two turtles on the island of Bonaire. This initiative aims to track the turtles’ movements during migration, providing real-time data on their whereabouts for valuable insight into their behavior and conservation efforts.

The first turtle, called Mateo, is a Green Sea Turtle. STCB staff observed Mateo coming ashore at Playa Chikitu on the evening of July 21st to lay her nest. After waiting patiently for her to finish covering up her nest, which took several hours, they successfully attached the satellite transmitter. Mateo, with a carapace size of 1.10m, is named in memory of Joshua Mateo Fortes-Jordan, a passionate advocate for sea turtles in Bonaire.

The second turtle, named Gabriela, is a Loggerhead. On July 23rd, STCB encountered Gabriela attempting to lay eggs in the southern part of Bonaire. Although she was initially unsuccessful, STCB staff anticipated her return and managed to attach the satellite transmitter when she came back later that night. Gabriela is slightly smaller than Mateo, measuring 95 cm in carapace size.

Tracking the movements of these turtles will provide valuable information for researchers and conservationists. It will aid in understanding their migration patterns, identifying important nesting and foraging areas, and ultimately contributing to the conservation efforts of these endangered species.

By using satellite transmitters, STCB can gather data in real-time, allowing for more accurate and up-to-date information on the turtles’ movements. This is crucial for effective conservation planning and management strategies. With this knowledge, researchers can work towards the protection and preservation of sea turtles, ensuring their survival for future generations to come.

Overall, the satellite tracking project conducted by STCB on Bonaire will undoubtedly enhance the scientific understanding of sea turtles and bolster ongoing conservation efforts to safeguard their populations in the region.