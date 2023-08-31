The Quest for Guybrush: New Tall Tale Unveiled in Sea of Thieves x The Legend of Monkey Island Collaboration

Sea of Thieves players can now embark on the second Tall Tale of the collaboration with The Legend of Monkey Island, titled “The Quest for Guybrush”. This latest update continues the story of a distorted Mêlée Island and the enigmatic transformation of Governor Guybrush Threepwood.

In this new chapter, players are tasked with returning to Mêlée Island in order to find three specific symbols and overcome three challenges. These trials are crucial in helping Guybrush rediscover his true identity. As players explore new locations, they will encounter interesting characters, solve intricate puzzles, and acquire new skills.

Mêlée Island plays a pivotal role in the narrative, offering a myriad of clues that will guide players towards rectifying the island’s delusion. Whether exploring solo or with a crew, players must journey through the island and seek out treasures while sharpening their Insult Sword fighting abilities and preparing to confront the fearsome Beast.

The collaboration between The Legend of Monkey Island and Sea of Thieves adds more than just an engaging storyline. Players are also treated to a range of new cosmetics available for purchase at the Pirate Emporium. The Mad Monkey ship set, along with matching weapons, allows players to give their ships a shipwrecked makeover. Additionally, players can dress up as Guybrush and even channel the sword master Carla with a specially designed costume.

The latest update is now live on all platforms, offering players a chance to immerse themselves in the ongoing adventure. Dive into Sea of Thieves and join the quest to restore Mêlée Island.

Sources:

– Sea of Thieves website