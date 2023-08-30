Astronomers Discover Heaviest Neptune-like Exoplanet Yet

Astronomers have made a surprising discovery, finding the heaviest Neptune-like exoplanet to date. This planet is more than four times the mass of our own solar system’s Neptune. What is most intriguing about this finding is that scientists are uncertain how this planet formed. Previous research on Neptune-sized planets has shown a wide range of diversity in their composition, from icy worlds with hydrogen and helium atmospheres to dense planets made of water or rock with thin atmospheres.

In this new study, astronomers focused on TOI-1853, an orange dwarf star that is about 80 percent the mass and diameter of our sun. Using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), they discovered an exoplanet orbiting this star, which they named TOI-1853 b. This newfound planet is located about 544 light-years away from Earth in the Boötes constellation.

TOI-1853 b is about 50 times closer to its star than Earth is to the sun, completing one orbit in just 30 hours. This close proximity to its host star results in extreme temperatures of about 2,200 degrees Fahrenheit (1,200 degrees Celsius). The planet’s diameter is approximately 3.46 times larger than Earth’s, making it slightly smaller than Neptune. However, through gravitational measurements, scientists estimate that TOI-1853 b has a mass about 73 times greater than Earth’s, similar to that of Saturn.

This makes TOI-1853 b the densest Neptune-sized planet found so far, about six times denser than Neptune and nearly twice as dense as Earth. The discovery of this planet challenges conventional theories of planetary formation. One possibility is that TOI-1853 b was created through catastrophic collisions between large proto-planets. Another possibility is that it was a giant planet with an oval-shaped orbit, leading to regular close encounters with its star and the loss of its atmosphere, resulting in a dense core.

Scientists have suggested that TOI-1853 b may be mostly rocky with a small envelope of hydrogen and helium making up a maximum of 1 percent of its mass. Another possibility is that it is composed of 50 percent rock and 50 percent water, which would potentially create a water-rich atmosphere due to the planet’s extreme heat. Further analysis of TOI-1853 b’s atmosphere is needed to determine its composition, which may present a challenge. The findings of this study were published in the journal Nature.

