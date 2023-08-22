New Genes Discovered for Disease-Resistant Canola Varieties

Researchers in Australia have identified three genes associated with resistance to sclerotinia stem rot, a fungal disease that can significantly reduce the productivity of canola crops. This discovery is a major breakthrough in developing improved disease-resistant canola varieties for growers. The genes have links to both susceptibility and resistance to sclerotinia stem rot.

Breeding resistance to sclerotinia stem rot in canola is challenging because multiple genes contribute to susceptibility and resistance. However, this research has found that by combining smaller puzzle pieces, breeders can create partial resistance that reduces the severity of the disease. The researchers used the model species Arabidopsis thaliana, which is in the same family of plants as canola, to identify two genes that make the plant more susceptible to the disease and one gene that increases resistance.

While more work needs to be done to confirm the roles of these genes in canola, the researchers have validated two canola varieties in a controlled environment growth room that show strong partial resistance to sclerotinia stem rot pathogens. These lines have great potential to enhance sclerotinia stem rot resistance in commercial canola varieties.

The discovery of these genes is a significant step forward in sclerotinia stem rot research and could eventually lead to canola lines that are more capable of coping with this disease. The researchers at the Centre for Crop and Disease Management will continue their work to develop tools and techniques to incorporate higher levels of resistance into commercial canola varieties.

The findings of this study have been published in the scientific journal Phytopathology.

Source: GRDC