Scientists Use Quantum Device to Slow Down Chemical Reaction by 100 Billion Times

Scientists at the University of Sydney have made a breakthrough in quantum computing by engineering and observing a chemical process at a significantly slowed-down rate. This is the first time that a quantum computer has been used to directly observe a critical process in chemical reactions. The team at the University of Sydney used a trapped-ion quantum computer to study a common geometric structure called a “conical intersection.” These intersections play a crucial role in rapid photo-chemical processes, such as light harvesting in human vision and photosynthesis.

Traditionally, observing these geometric processes has been challenging due to their extremely rapid timescales. However, by using a quantum computer, the researchers were able to slow down the process by a factor of 100 billion. This allowed them to make meaningful observations and measurements that were not previously possible. The findings of their research have been published in the journal Nature Chemistry.

The breakthrough has significant implications for various fields, including materials science, drug design, and solar energy harvesting. Understanding the underlying processes inside and between molecules opens up new possibilities for innovation and advancements in these areas. It could also aid in improving processes related to how smog is created or how the ozone layer is damaged.

The experiment conducted by the researchers involved creating an experiment using a trapped-ion quantum computer in a novel way. By mapping the complex problem onto a relatively small quantum device, the researchers were able to observe and study the dynamics of the conical intersection. This direct analog observation of quantum dynamics at a slowed-down rate paves the way for further insights into ultrafast molecular dynamics.

The research team is excited about the potential applications of their findings and the opportunities provided by quantum technologies. They plan to continue exploring the capabilities of quantum computing in uncovering and understanding fundamental chemical processes.

Source: University of Sydney