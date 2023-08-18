Scientists Discover New Population of ‘Dwarf’ Pulses Using FAST

A research team led by Prof. Han Jinlin from the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC) has made a significant discovery using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST). The team detected distinct “dwarf pulses” from a bright pulsar PSR B2111+46, shedding new light on the radio emission and magnetosphere physics.

Pulsars typically emit periodic radio signals. However, some older pulsars undergo periods of “pulse nulling,” where the radiation temporarily ceases. The reasons behind this phenomenon remain a mystery, and it is challenging to investigate the magnetosphere’s physical state during pulse nulling.

PSR B2111+46, an old pulsar, is known to null its emission periodically. But during the Galactic Plane Pulsar Snapshot survey conducted by FAST, the researchers unexpectedly observed dozens of weak and narrow pulses on Aug. 24, Aug. 26, and Sept. 17, 2020. These pulses had never been observed before.

To verify this new emission state, the researchers conducted further observations on March 8, 2022, and identified 175 additional narrow and weak pulses, which they named “dwarf pulses.” These dwarf pulses differ from normal pulses in terms of pulse width and energy.

While normal pulses consist of particles generated by discharges near the pulsar’s magnetic poles, dwarf pulses are produced by a few particles formed through pair production in delicate gaps. The sporadic and weak nature of dwarf pulses indicates a new radiation state, which also exhibits a rare reversed spectrum where higher radio frequencies have stronger emissions.

Measurements of these dwarf pulses using FAST have revealed that the magnetic field structure for pulsar radiation remains unchanged even during pulse nulling. The researchers suggest that studying this new population of dwarf pulses could unravel mysteries surrounding pulsar radiation and provide insights into extreme plasma states in the pulsar magnetosphere.

This groundbreaking study was published in Nature Astronomy and represents a significant contribution to our understanding of the complex phenomena surrounding pulsar emissions.

Source: [Phys.org](https://phys.org/news/2023-08-scientists-fast-population-dwarf-pulses.html)