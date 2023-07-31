Scientists Use AI to Monitor Endangered Dolphin Species

Scientists have initiated a study utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor the movements of two endangered dolphin species. The Catalonia Technical University in Barcelona and the Mamiraua Sustainable Development Institute in the Amazon collaborated on the project, with a focus on detecting dolphin sounds in the Amazon River.

To collect data, researchers strategically positioned microphones in the Mamiraua reserve in northern Brazil to capture dolphin sounds. These recordings were then analyzed by an artificial neural network, which had the capability to classify the sounds in real-time, distinguishing them from background noises such as rain and boat engines.

This groundbreaking AI technology allows scientists to track dolphin movements by differentiating their sounds from other environmental sounds. The study holds the potential to contribute to the conservation efforts of these endangered species.

The data obtained from this study is of particular significance because the population of humpback dolphins in the river estuary decreases by 50% every nine years, while the population of pink river dolphins diminishes at the same rate every ten years. By accurately locating the dolphins, researchers hope to implement measures that foster the coexistence of local communities and dolphins in the region.

This innovative application of AI technology demonstrates promise for the conservation of endangered species and underscores the valuable role artificial intelligence can play in wildlife studies. The ability to effectively monitor and track the movements of these dolphins using AI provides an avenue for researchers to develop targeted conservation strategies and promote the long-term survival of these iconic marine mammals.