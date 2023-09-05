The Role of Sunlight in Catalyzing Early Biomolecule Formation

Researchers have made a significant discovery regarding the formation of early biomolecules on Earth. They have demonstrated that a solid formed from ammonia and methane plasma has the ability to utilize sunlight to catalyze amine-to-imine conversions, a process crucial in the formation of early biomolecules. This suggests that the primordial atmosphere may have provided the necessary catalysts for such conversions, supporting the evolution of early RNA molecules.

The study, recently published in the journal Angewandte Chemie, highlights the role of sunlight and catalysts in the formation of biochemical molecules on Earth. The researchers, led by Xinchen Wang from Fuzhou University in China, focused on the interaction of ammonia and methane plasma, which were likely present in the Earth’s primordial atmosphere.

Through chemical vapor deposition, the team produced nitrogenous carbon compounds that acted as potential catalysts. These compounds condensed onto a surface, forming a solid nitrogenous carbon polymer similar to nitrogen-doped graphite. The polymer contained catalytically active sites and a unique electron structure that allowed it to be excited by light.

The researchers then demonstrated that this plasma-generated catalyst could facilitate amine-to-imine conversions using sunlight alone. Imines, also known as Schiff bases, are important compounds in the formation of early biomolecules. The ability of the catalyst to convert amines to imines suggests that it played a significant role in the formation of the first hereditary molecules of RNA on early Earth.

The team proposes that carbon nitride-based photocatalysts, such as the plasma-generated substance, could have been present for millions of years, producing crucial chemical intermediates and carbon- and nitrogen-containing compounds. This discovery sheds new light on the evolutionary path taken by early biomolecules.

Overall, this research reveals the potential of sunlight and catalysts in facilitating the formation of early biomolecules on Earth. By utilizing the gases and conditions present in the primordial atmosphere, the study provides valuable insights into the origins of life.

“Plasma-Enhanced Chemical-Vapor-Deposition Synthesis of Photoredox-Active Nitrogen-Doped Carbon from NH3 and CH4 Gases” by Yan Wang, Yuanxing Fang, Yankun Wang, Haisu Wu, Masakazu Anpo, Jimmy C. Yu and Xinchen Wang, 22 June 2023, Angewandte Chemie International Edition.

DOI: 10.1002/anie.202307236

