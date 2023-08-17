Unusual Deformations in East African Rift System Linked to African Superplume

Research conducted by D. Sarah Stamps using 3D thermomechanical modeling has revealed that the African Superplume, a massive mantle upwelling, is responsible for the unusual rift-parallel deformations observed in the East African Rift System. This study adds complexity to the ongoing debate on the primary forces driving the rifting process, suggesting a combination of lithospheric buoyancy forces and mantle traction forces.

Continental rifting involves the stretching and fracturing of the Earth’s lithosphere, its rigid outer layer. As the lithosphere undergoes tension, it experiences brittle changes, resulting in rock fractures and earthquakes. Stamps, a geophysicist, investigates these processes using computer modeling and GPS technology to map surface motions with millimeter precision.

Typically, the deformation associated with continental rifting follows predictable directional patterns perpendicular to the rift. However, Stamps and her team observed not only rift-perpendicular deformations but also deformation in the opposite direction, parallel to the rifts, in the East African Rift System. They aimed to understand the cause of these unusual deformations.

Through 3D thermomechanical modeling, the team discovered that the rift system’s rift-parallel deformation is driven by northward mantle flow associated with the African Superplume. This mantle flow originates from deep within the Earth beneath southwest Africa, extending northeast across the continent and becoming shallower as it extends northward.

The findings from this study, in combination with previous research from the team, could help resolve the scientific debate on the dominant forces driving the East African Rift System, accounting for both rift-perpendicular and rift-parallel deformation. It suggests that a combination of lithospheric buoyancy forces and mantle traction forces contribute to the rift’s overall deformation.

Understanding the complex processes involved in continental rifting, including these anomalous deformations, is crucial for advancing scientific knowledge in this field. The research conducted by Stamps and her team provides valuable insight into the mechanisms shaping the Earth’s surface during continental rifting.