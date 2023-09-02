Researchers Discover Key Regulator of Shoot Regeneration in Plants

Researchers in Japan have made a significant discovery in the field of plant regeneration. They have identified a key negative regulator, WOX13, that affects the efficiency of shoot regeneration in plants. By acting as a transcriptional repressor, WOX13 promotes the non-dividing function of callus cells, ultimately impacting the regeneration process.

Shoot regeneration is a crucial process in plants, as it allows them to completely regenerate from ordinary somatic cells. This process involves the formation of a shoot apical meristem (SAM), which gives rise to lateral organs in the plant’s reconstruction.

The research team, led by the Nara Institute of Science and Technology, studied the process in Arabidopsis, a plant commonly used in genetic research. They published their findings in the journal Science Advances.

Through their research, they found that the WOX13 gene and its protein play a role in promoting non-meristematic cell fate during shoot regeneration. By inhibiting shoot meristem regulators and inducing cell wall modifiers, WOX13 negatively regulates shoot regeneration efficiency.

The researchers conducted experiments using a wox13 mutant of Arabidopsis, which lacks functional WOX13. They found that shoot regeneration was accelerated in these plants, indicating that knocking out WOX13 can enhance shoot regeneration efficiency.

The findings of this study provide new insights into the cell-fate specification pathways involved in shoot regeneration. The results suggest that targeting WOX13 could be a valuable tool in agriculture and horticulture to boost the tissue culture-mediated de novo shoot regeneration of crops.

This research contributes to the ongoing search for strategies to enhance plant regeneration efficiency, which has been hindered by a lack of understanding of the regulatory mechanisms involved.

Overall, the discovery of WOX13 as a key regulator of shoot regeneration offers a promising avenue for further research and potential applications in crop improvement.

Sources: “Researchers have identified a key negative regulator of shoot regeneration, WOX13,” Science Advances