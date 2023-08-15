Mammal Lifespan Linked to Epigenetic Modifications

Mammals may have similar genes, but their lifespans can vary greatly. To unravel this mystery, an international consortium focused on gene expression, specifically epigenetics. The study, published in Science, analyzed nearly 15,500 samples from 348 mammalian species. By comparing genomic profiles, researchers identified specific epigenetic modifications associated with aging and lifespan. The findings offer insights into regulating these modifications to slow down or even reverse the aging process. Moreover, the computational tools developed during the study can help scientists explore the relationship between epigenetics and other complex traits like height, weight, metabolic disorders, and neurological troubles.

The study’s lead author, Dr. Steve Horvath at the University of California, Los Angeles, explained that chemical modifications of the DNA molecule, known as epigenetics, are closely associated with mammal lifespan. The research also provides a comprehensive marker for assessing aging and other traits across mammals. It opens up the possibility of testing experimental treatments for modifying aging in various animals using a standard ruler for epigenetic aging.

The study focused on DNA methylation, a process that controls gene expression by physically blocking access to genes. Each cell type and organ has a unique DNA methylation fingerprint that changes with age. Dr. Horvath’s work previously developed a predictor of biological age using DNA methylation. The recent study expanded this work to over 200 mammalian species, using a chip called the Horvath Mammalian Array. By analyzing highly conserved DNA methylation sites, the researchers were able to create an epigenetic evolutionary tree that aligned with the mammalian tree of life. They also identified DNA methylation sites associated with complex traits and lifespan.

Overall, this study showcases the importance of epigenetic modifications in mammalian lifespan and provides a foundation for future research on aging and related diseases.

